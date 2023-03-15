...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers, and Alligator
River.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning this morning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 29. For the Freeze Warning tonight into
Thursday morning, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 25
expected.
* WHERE...All of mainland eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM EDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight
to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...INCREASED FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH EARLY EVENING...
The combination of very low relative humidities in the 15 to 25%
range, gusty northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph, and dry fuels will
lead to increased fire danger today.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use
extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily
available.
Passed by both political parties and signed into law in 1990, the federal civil rights law, the Americans with Disabilities, was a major achievement toward equality in terms of accessibility for people with disabilities regardless of their age, skin color, or other identities.
Post-1990 construction, including sidewalks, would have to be done with universal access in mind. Thus all new sidewalks would have to be built without barriers to accessibility and include curb ramps. Older construction (sidewalks existing before 1990) could be retrofitted at any time, but anytime the corresponding roadway was altered or repaved, curb ramps and accessible transit stops must be installed.
The features are not “improvements.” They are required by the ADA so as to provide access to a safer place for pedestrians to be than in the roadway fighting for safe spaces with motorized vehicles.
NCDOT’s own inventory survey reports acknowledge that tens of thousands of ramps fail passing standards and that thousands were never installed on state roads. Add onto that the tens of thousands of missing or failing ramps on sidewalks along town roads and North Carolina is grossly out of compliance with federal civil rights laws.
Our area’s lack of sidewalks, curb ramp violations, lack of painted crosswalks and lack of accessible bus stops forces pedestrians and disabled people to share limited public space on our roads with vehicles that get larger and heavier (thus more dangerous to everyone). Such road sharing is dangerous and potentially deadly.
I call on everyone to notice and remind NCDOT and local governments about the civil right to access whenever you see a bus stop that is inaccessible, a crosswalk that is unmarked, or a sidewalk missing an appropriate ramp. The life you save might be your own.