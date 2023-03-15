Passed by both political parties and signed into law in 1990, the federal civil rights law, the Americans with Disabilities, was a major achievement toward equality in terms of accessibility for people with disabilities regardless of their age, skin color, or other identities.

Post-1990 construction, including sidewalks, would have to be done with universal access in mind. Thus all new sidewalks would have to be built without barriers to accessibility and include curb ramps. Older construction (sidewalks existing before 1990) could be retrofitted at any time, but anytime the corresponding roadway was altered or repaved, curb ramps and accessible transit stops must be installed.

