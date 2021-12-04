In rebuttal to the letter on Nov. 27 by the social work students at East Carolina University who rambled on about our police officers lacking self-awareness and are not culturally competent:
You are all looking at the wrong root cause and preaching to the wrong choir. Mom, dad and family with morals are what’s needed to heal the divisiveness among cultures, not to mention abiding by the rule of law.
Our law enforcement isn’t the ones that need to attend additional training. The woke crowd needs to do some soul searching. What’s needed is the implementation of a cultural competency course, i.e. respecting our police officers and listening to them if engaging them, which would benefit both the minority and majority populations.
The problem we have in this country is academics trying to re-configure law enforcement without ever putting themselves in harms way. I would suggest instead of social workers telling the police officers which training and how much training is needed, they should be the ones to be required to work side by side on the beat for a week then maybe a light bulb would go off in their young uneducated brain.
Steve Holt
Grifton