With respect to the N.C. Department of Public Safety Behavioral Health Policy, behavioral health services shall be available to all offenders identified with a serious mental illness, including those with substance abuse disorders. Also, those with less severe mental health needs are related to emotional, cognitive and behavioral deficits. Without proper treatment or rehabilitation, recidivism rates are bound to increase.
There are many seriously mentally ill individuals that are incarcerated for minor offenses that could be better handled by the health care system. Adopting the Stepping Up Initiative Program and including substance abuse disorders into the Behavioral Health Policy will not only benefit the individuals but also the community in which they are going back.
Approximately 2 million times each year, people who have serious mental illness are admitted to jails. Seventy five percent of the people in this population face drug and alcohol problems. Those who had been detained with a serious mental illness were most likely to return with a repeated offense. Due to the fact that substance abuse disorder was not included in the behavior policy, proper treatment/rehabilitation was not given to former and present inmates causing a rise in recidivism.
The main goals of the Stepping Up Initiative and including substance abuse disorders are to reduce the number of people with mental illness in jails, reduce their length of stay, increase connections to resources after release, and most importantly reducing recidivism rates.
With careful consideration, we hope it is looked into and given thought about as this is a recurring issue in today’s society. Adapting a new policy and considering the social justice of these human beings in support of their right to life and equal opportunity will exhibit collaborative social behavior.
Kizzy Hodges, Jah’Nae Jackson, Diamond Jenkins and Aiyanna Stallworth
Greenville
The authors are students at East Carolina University.