“Do not think that I have come to bring peace on the Earth; I have not come to bring peace, but a sword [of division].” (Matthew 10:34, Amplified Bible)
My last letter on Christmas Day listed 26 quotes of Christ and Scripture that taught of unity, but that was unity in spirit. Here on Earth the divisions among us are as strong as ever. Maybe the divisions Christ spoke of were between those who adhere to his teachings and those who betray them.
Obviously with their policies Trump and his Republicans favor the rich and serve wealth above all else, whereas Christ said: “Woe be to the rich, for the already have their consolation.” “Store up your riches in heaven.” “It will be easier for a camel to go through a needle’s eye than for a rich man to get into heaven.”
I can go on for a thousand words how Republicans betray almost every Christ teaching, like clamoring for a wall when Christ said “I was a stranger and you welcomed me,” and on and on, but I did that a year ago. Suffice it to say that Christ said you cannot serve God and mammon, yet Republicans elected mammon incarnate, who thrives on the divisions he intentionally creates.
Just look at the right wing letters here, they quote the Bible while simultaneously betraying Christ’s teachings. To stand behind the father of lies in the Oval office shows that they never really stood for anything at all, and would show them to be major hypocrites if they criticized anybody for anything after they let Trump slide.
I find it an odd coincidence that the percentage of the electorate that are hard-core Trump followers is commensurate to the percentage of angels that followed Lucifer out of heaven. Coincidence?
