Humanity needs a cathartic, soothing bromide of R & R.
The world has grappled with the pandemic of a China virus for about two dozen months. Over the last two years, America has witnessed hypocritical semantics by the media when violent vandalism is depicted as peaceful protesting, while armed self-defense is portrayed as terrorist assault.
The appropriate use of standard English has been corrupting for years. Since the spring of 2020, “critical race theory” and a “cancel culture” have become buzz expressions pitting one race against another. It’s apparent that no one grasps whose lives matter more than another.
Something has to get done to calm the (Maxine) waters and generate the stability America cherished before contemporary upheavals. Let’s try some R & R — no, not rest and relaxation; rather respect and responsibility.
The world, America, our communities, their citizens have lost sight of respect for self and others. Didn’t Aretha call for R-E-S-P-E-C-T in 1967? That could not apply any more then than it does today. We have strayed far afield from her admonition that I probably would have to explain why it’s essential now. Self-absorption and self-indulgence have become the mantra of the progressive, woke generation. My late sister-in-law observed: “Hurray for me and to hell with you.”
Folks are so easily offended by words that “can never harm them.” This touchy-feely generation of snowflakes has become so sensitive that when they see a wooden match, they sun burn/melt.
Without spelling it out, does anyone need me to explain why “responsibility” is critical? It seems “my” transgressions are never “my” fault. The accident wasn’t “my” doing. It wasn’t “my” pet that nipped you. Pay “my” bills on time! Why?
Folks cannot fail anymore, yet everyone has become a helpless/hapless victim. R & R could be the remedy.
Richard Cleary
Winterville