The late comedian Tim Wilson had a comedy routine about his Uncle B.S. It was his opinion that every family has one braggadocious relative that would insert himself into important events. For example, his Uncle B.S. drove Rosa Parks’ bus, was a co-worker of Lee Harvey Oswald at the book depository, and was an Army recruiter at Woodstock. Google it. It’s hilarious.
America has its own Uncle B.S. He lives in the White House. America’s Uncle B.S. was raised in a Puerto Rican community. Every day before school, he would go to Mass and then go to a black church. He graduated in the top half of his Harvard class with three degrees. Before politics, he drove a semi-truck. He was arrested numerous times for protesting with Civil Rights activists. He was arrested trying to visit Nelson Mandela in prison.
Above are Pinocchio lies told by America’s Uncle B.S. My favorite is the Afghan medal award. When he was vice president, Uncle B.S. went to Afghanistan to present the Silver Star medal to a Navy captain. The only thing true is the Navy captain. He did not go to Afghanistan. He did not present the medal. President Obama did it at the White House. It was not a Silver Star medal. It was the Medal of Honor. Recently, Uncle B.S. told 10 falsehoods in one speech. And that’s the leader of the free world. God bless us.