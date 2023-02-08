The late comedian Tim Wilson had a comedy routine about his Uncle B.S. It was his opinion that every family has one braggadocious relative that would insert himself into important events. For example, his Uncle B.S. drove Rosa Parks’ bus, was a co-worker of Lee Harvey Oswald at the book depository, and was an Army recruiter at Woodstock. Google it. It’s hilarious.

America has its own Uncle B.S. He lives in the White House. America’s Uncle B.S. was raised in a Puerto Rican community. Every day before school, he would go to Mass and then go to a black church. He graduated in the top half of his Harvard class with three degrees. Before politics, he drove a semi-truck. He was arrested numerous times for protesting with Civil Rights activists. He was arrested trying to visit Nelson Mandela in prison.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.