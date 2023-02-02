I feel sure that many citizens who know basic right/wrong are wondering why Trump, plus many of his enablers, aren’t in jail. The lip service from Attorney General Merrick Garland that “no one is above the law” is a crock full of it. Talk is cheap. If we want to, we can take our heads out of the sand and realize that.
Some (so called) experts say special consideration is required when indicting a president. What, what, what! So, “no one is above the law?” That’s a slap in the face to all who try to be fair and obey laws.
There was a law scholar (Mary McCord) on MSNBC the other night. She has an important position in the justice department. She also indicated that it is hard to indict a former president, and Garland needed to consider what it would do to America if he indicted Trump.
I am glad that I am not afflicted with her type of common sense. No! No, it’s not Garland’s job to consider what’s good for America. We’re paying him to bring criminals to justice which keeps the rest of us safer. That is it! If he doesn’t understand that, he needs to get another profession. After over two years, is he doing his job? Maybe Garland is one of those weak, poor and timid soles who knows neither victory nor defeat.
On another subject, Ukraine is vital to the U.S. and the world, but many citizens and spoiled nuts in Congress complain about sending Ukraine aid, saying we need to help people in America. Yet the very ones complaining are the ones who try to destroy anything Democrats try to do for the working class. Republicans only know to destroy. They have no good, workable plans. All, who support them, deserve what they get.