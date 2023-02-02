I feel sure that many citizens who know basic right/wrong are wondering why Trump, plus many of his enablers, aren’t in jail. The lip service from Attorney General Merrick Garland that “no one is above the law” is a crock full of it. Talk is cheap. If we want to, we can take our heads out of the sand and realize that.

Some (so called) experts say special consideration is required when indicting a president. What, what, what! So, “no one is above the law?” That’s a slap in the face to all who try to be fair and obey laws.

