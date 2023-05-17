Shortly after 1 p.m. on May 10, U.S. Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, conducted a news conference about the committee’s inquiry to the Hunter Biden matter, which he said involved the conduct of President Biden when he was vice president.
This letter is not about whether or what Hunter did, or what his dad knew, either as a dad or as our vice president. Rather, it is about coverage of this conference by various networks.
“News” is defined as “newly received or noteworthy information, especially about recent or important events.” So, was newly received information about this matter noteworthy, or important? Wherever you stand politically, you surely agree anything about an investigation of the conduct with foreign entities by the son of a (now) president, and the possible involvement in or knowledge of the vice president in those relationships is worthy and important.
So that night I conducted my own little experiment. With remote in hand, I switched among the 6:30 p.m. broadcasts of NBC, CBS and ABC, particularly during the first 15 minutes. My best efforts revealed that none of these networks broadcasted anything about this event. Fox had already broadcast this news so I did not think it necessary to view their 6:30 newscast. I don’t mean to be cynical, but all of the networks are guilty of being selective about what they report, keeping it in line with their politics. Why would they do such a thing!
This stinks. The “Big Three” apparently are letting us know what is consistent with their own particular views. We need to hear everything, and we can make up our minds. Borrowing from Simon and Garfunkel, instead of “where have you gone Joe Dimaggio,” let’s make it “where have you gone Uncle Walter and Huntly and Brinkley”? Each did their job by telling us the news, and not what they think about a situation.