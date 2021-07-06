During the 1960s and beyond, Hollywood began to portray the military as a confused brigade of semi-heroes who sought solace through the use of drugs and sexual exploits. How much of this was true and how much was Hollywood drama, most of us will never know. Just like Forrest Gump and his speech at the National Mall, the sound system goes out and we can’t hear a thing, certainly not the truth of what really happened.
Today our bloodied and muddy flag faces even more challenges — the uncovering of racial discrimination and a history suggesting the unfair treatment of people considered “less than.” Many young people of privilege, multi-millionaire athletes, and politicians looking to strengthen their platforms, will “bend their knee” to the American flag. They are not bending in deference to a symbol that represents American ideals — no, they bend to show disrespect to all the people who still believe in an America with the potential to promote equity and provide educational opportunity to all, regardless of economic or cognitive ability.
It is a land that values religion as part of the human condition, respects the faith of others, but is always learning we have not reached perfection. Each of us has a favorite “less than” group to which we offer our sympathies. What is most important is the freedom we have to offer sympathy, empathy, scientific research, the educational effort for improvement, and above all freedom to pray for the betterment of others.
No matter your perspective on the diversity of peoples in our country, I hope we stand together as we value, respect and honor the right even to take our stands. Each of us is within a group known as the “Other,” and all free to stand with others of our choosing.
Carol Brown
Winterville