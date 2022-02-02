They say that whoever controls the education of our children controls the future.
So, who controls the education of our children? Certainly a sound, basic education isn’t their primary concern.
Is the public school system a place for education or for counseling? Is it to educate our children or to analyze them? Or to confuse them regarding race and gender identity? Is it a place to learn important knowledge in order to become productive citizens or a place to be indoctrinated as to social progressivism?
Take the current issue, for example, regarding grossly inappropriate subject matter in classroom reading material. An Ayden father, Taylor Keith, complained to the Pitt County Board of Education about sexually explicit content and profanity in books assigned to middle schoolers, including his own daughter. He objected to several books which address themes which are not suited for school-age children — such as suicide, pedophilia, rape, violence and drug use.
And so, in a special meeting on Monday, Jan. 24, the board voted to require that parents be notified about books their children are assigned to read in class.
Here is the bottom line regarding the vote: They voted against parental consent concerning books allowed in the schools, against taking the challenged offensive books out of the school libraries, and in favor of implementing a parental notification policy as to what their child (or children) will be reading in class.
I hope you are as disappointed as I am. Why keep the vile and inappropriate material at all?
Parents, wake up and get involved. Come out to the public meeting of the Pitt County Board of Education at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, at the Kathy Taft Center on Allen Road in Greenville to support Taylor Keith, the parent who brought this issue to light.