The Reflector’s front page story “Businesses question Biden” on Oct. 13 was pathetic. It featured a handful of business people led by a person who voted with 146 so-called Republicans to over-throw 2020 election.
He shows repeatedly that he supports the Republican cult’s evil deeds. So he and the handful’s criticism is expected. Did the handful offer anything to address their complaints? No! Republicans only know to destroy.
Republicans cry for less government, but I noticed that one said that he took out a disaster relief loan for a drive through to further his business. It seems government is OK as long as it benefited just him. It’s a guess, but maybe the drive through was wanted anyway and the disaster came at the right time.
It was stated that wages had to be raised in face of staffing shortages. Maybe there wouldn’t be shortages if a fair wage was paid to start with? Maybe this handful should blame themselves for business failures?
The group says Biden aims to sign a $480 billion increased borrowing bill? If these business people are talking about the debt ceiling bill, it is about paying off the money that Trump borrowed, threw away and stuck America with.
Republicans talk out both sides of their mouths, and taxes is just one of the many lies. Their tax cuts for the wealthy have never helped; they have {span}only a disaster for America.{/span}
The leader of the handful created straw men when he complained that all the Democrats are blaming the pandemic for all problems. I’ll not let him burn them.
Biden and the Democrats are working (except the two Republican spies) for America. Republicans are hoping to be a part of a dictator style government. Our 3rd District representative’s actions make it appear that he’s fighting for that.
Dewey Funkhouser
Greenville