Hello citizens of Greenville!
My name is David Yoon and I am the student leader of PlasticFreeNC. PlasticFreeNC is a youth-led environmental awareness initiative with a mission to help Greenville become a more eco-friendly place to live in. We aim to reduce, remove, and provide alternatives to single-use plastics.
However, PlasticFreeNC cannot do this alone. PlasticFreeNC is calling all citizens of Greenville to start adapting an eco-friendly lifestyle. Every citizen has the power to impact and protect our environment, and we can start with simple, easy changes in our habits.
Ways that you can easily reduce your plastic waste include using reusable bags instead of plastic bags when you go shopping. This can help cut down your plastic waste and make a great difference. Another easy approach is to research whether or not the items that you would like to buy are free of single-use plastic material. You could avoid buying such items and reduce your overall plastic consumption. Of course, complete elimination of single-use plastic items cannot come immediately. However, you can start small and slowly work your way up to a completely plastic-free life.
My mentors have taught me that determination separates successful people from unsuccessful people. Truly determined people won’t just say something, they will back it up. Simply saying that you are dedicated to helping the environment doesn’t do anything. You need to be willing to speak up and do what is right, even though others don't believe in you.
You can complain about how bad our world is. However, it won’t change the rising amount of harmful plastic in our oceans and ecosystems. To change the world, you must start the action of changing the world. By taking small, meaningful steps, our city collectively work toward keeping the “green” in Greenville.
David Yoon
Greenville