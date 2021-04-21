The contrast between the two letters to the editor in the Sunday paper could not be more stark. Dr. David Ames shared a clear, concise and impassioned plea to “protect our planet” as Earth day approaches. Bryant Kittrell, however, mixed all kinds of misconceptions in his attempt to justify Georgia’s latest attempts to suppress the right and accessibility to vote.
These disparate views and the manner in which they were expressed are examples of the widening American political divide. I believe the entire nation would be better served if we would, initially, reserve judgment just long enough to put our preconceived notions aside to consider another way of looking at “the facts.”
Ah, but there’s the rub: what are “the facts?” There is so much self-serving distortion and deliberately misleading information in the public sphere that it is hard to distinguish fact from fiction.
Why not consider each other’s shared humanity before we spew venom on the “other” just to win an argument! Suppose we were to truly listen to the last few words expressed by someone with opposing views before we start conjuring up a retort? It probably wouldn’t change anyone’s mindset or even significantly improve our world.
Grass-roots movements do that. The power of people outraged by injustice and determined to “protect the planet” do that. As Dr. Ames said: “we need a plan of action.” And I add — a will to strengthen structures to hold law enforcement accountable, to fight to cut carbon and methane emissions and to transfer power from multi-national corporations to the people.
Don Cavellini
Greenville