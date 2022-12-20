The Christmas season affords us an opportunity to reflect upon, and perhaps act upon, the ideas, tenets or principles espoused by the birth of a baby called “the Prince of Peace.”
Even though religions (along with economics and politics) have become one of the major causes of violence and conflict throughout the world, Jesus himself seemed generally to have espoused the ideas of peace and giving. The “giving” aspect of the holiday season has been largely usurped by corporate America and has become an obligatory spend-fest. We spend hours and millions as a society getting the latest and greatest electronic doodads or unneeded items and then relieve our consciences by tossing some spare change into a Salvation Army pot.
Beyond the dubious deity and miraculous elements of his preachings, Jesus seemed to touch upon the presence of poverty among his followers and how to relate to earthly possessions and material wealth. Some of his most relevant words came from his Sermon on the Mount when he stated, “Blessed are the poor, blessed are the meek, blessed are the peacemakers,” etc., etc.
Like with the teachings and from the lives of so many historical figures, we can cull out elements that might be pertinent in helping us deal, as individuals and societies, with our worlds and our personal conflicts. If we can answer honestly, “What would Jesus do?” isn’t a bad place to start. Also, from John McCutcheon’s recounting of the 1914 Christmas truce between the British and German lines, which he ends by saying, “on each end of the rifle we’re the same.”
Even though it may not apply to all, Merry Christmas!