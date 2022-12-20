The Christmas season affords us an opportunity to reflect upon, and perhaps act upon, the ideas, tenets or principles espoused by the birth of a baby called “the Prince of Peace.”

Even though religions (along with economics and politics) have become one of the major causes of violence and conflict throughout the world, Jesus himself seemed generally to have espoused the ideas of peace and giving. The “giving” aspect of the holiday season has been largely usurped by corporate America and has become an obligatory spend-fest. We spend hours and millions as a society getting the latest and greatest electronic doodads or unneeded items and then relieve our consciences by tossing some spare change into a Salvation Army pot.

