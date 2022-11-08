It’s another day of white-knuckle driving along with close-call crashes in Greenville. At hand are cars in the center lane turning right, turning left, both trying to do so at the same place and same time.

Down the road, a car trying to turn left out of a strip mall across three lanes of bumper-to-bumper traffic within 50 feet of a stop light.


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.