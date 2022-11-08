...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with occasional gusts up to
35 kt and choppy waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Letter: City, state must address traffic nightmare
It’s another day of white-knuckle driving along with close-call crashes in Greenville. At hand are cars in the center lane turning right, turning left, both trying to do so at the same place and same time.
Down the road, a car trying to turn left out of a strip mall across three lanes of bumper-to-bumper traffic within 50 feet of a stop light.
I keep thinking this unfortunate wheel of madness will end in Greenville, yet not.
I have lived in Greenville 15 years, moving from the Midwest where highways and interstates were well crafted and abundant. Greenville has grown since arriving, when the population was about 60,000. Currently, greenvillenc.gov estimates the population at 95,533. This is certainly a quick change; however, the infrastructure of Greenville has not adjusted to the population increase, other than more traffic lights, a few miles of divided roads and an unfinished bypass with no completion date in sight.
Throughout Greenville are miles of two-lane traffic with center turn lanes. More recently, the addition of several (not so nice) no-turn barriers were constructed to combat the title of city with the most traffic accidents.
Drive through Greenville and one notices a traffic mess — from endless stoplights, center bi-directional turning lanes, and traffic backups throughout the day. What is missing in Greenville, though abundant in many cities in North Carolina, is concrete barriers, sections of roads without strip malls, and other barriers to bi-directional turning.
Greenville should consider right-turn-only barriers, additional right-hand turn lanes and restrictions on the number of strip malls with entrances and exits every 10-30 feet. No city is a panacea, however other cities in North Carolina have incorporated a safer way to travel. Greenville and North Carolina in general should be doing better.