What do you think about our beautiful highways and backroads? You can thank your representatives! They have created budget restraints so harsh that the DOT cannot even afford to have our litter picked up and our medians mowed. It is so embarrassing and uncalled for! Looks like a third-world country wherever I go.
Firstly, people are so irresponsible and need to stop littering. Secondly, the only logical solution is to put our able-bodied prisoners to good use. They would be glad to get out of confinement for a few days a month. This issue needs to be addressed and soon.
Ross Langley
Wilson