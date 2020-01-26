I read with much interest articles and editorials concerning climate change. As a chemistry major who earned a masters degree in science education in the 1960s, I question some of the rationale in many of the writings.
The United States produces approximately 15 percent of the world's carbon dioxide emissions. China produces approximately 28 percent of the world's CO2 emissions. India is third at approximately 7 percent. The point that I wish to make is that if the USA were to cut emissions in half thereby greatly harming our economy using solar and renewable energy sources, how much affect would that have on our national economy while the other countries continue their use of fossil fuels keep their economy healthy?
I have recently read an article listing many facts on climate change and have ordered the book written by John Casey, a former NASA research scientist who lists several discrepancies in information that has been publicized:
Lie No. 1. "The World is getting Hotter" fast. Per NASA data the world has warmed .36 degrees F in 35 years. "Global Warming." Per NASA the world is 1.08 degrees cooler than it was in 1998.
Lie No. 2. "Oceans getting warmer" Recent Polar Ice Caps have expanded by 43 percent to 63 percent per NASA recent satellite images.
Lie No. 3. "Humans are causing Global Warming." President Obama tweeted on May 16, 2014 "97 percent of scientists agree that climate change is real, man-make and dangerous." When further review was done a mere 1 percent of scientists believe human activity is causing most of the climate change.
I am not qualified to make an opinion on the above facts publicized by Mr. Casey, but I do find it interesting that even a "founding father" of the man-made global warming theory, Claude Allegre, recently came out and renounced his position by admitting the cause of climate change is unknown"
Jerry Williams
Grimesland