America’s become complacent, a coddled culture.
When an infant cries, the parent may pick it up, pat its back and sing to it, all to soothe its discomfort and apparently afford the parent relative peace of mind. Because the parent may likewise let the baby cry and segregate it from the adult’s “soothing ritual” to puzzle out for itself what reality is, the former practice could be considered “coddling.” Americans now wallow in this stage of cultural evolution.
The supreme irony is that the concepts of “freedom” and “equality” have been stretched so much that America can no longer keep its diapers up. Every squeaking whimper is being salved and granted comparable status in terms of not simply equal opportunity but equal success, whether earned, warranted or not.
Broadened gender identification/preference allows males to adopt female privileges; then school girls are savagely raped by an enabled imposter.
The drive of competition has ebbed. Everyone is a winner simply because s/he has participated. No scores are kept at sports events because that would make losers “feel bad.” Don’t want to keep that baby crying!
As a consequence of the China virus pandemic, America’s government has picked up the crying child, patted it on its back, and heaped multitudes of stimuli upon its “dis-ease.” So why stop crying when that behavior generates such gratuitous benefits?
The days of the rugged, self-made individual have evaporated. America is rife with an atrophied work ethic. The oil-baron Rockefellers, the steel-magnate Carnegies, the financial-wizard Morgans appear extinct. When the government gifts workers with more than a living wage, why plod to the office?
This “touchy-feely” environment is repugnant to those who have worked hard, saved for retirement and are now witnessing their resources being re-distributed to “level the (socio-economic) playing field.”
Do you really wish to be coddled?
Richard Cleary
Winterville