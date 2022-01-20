Supporters of the proposed Compute North bitcoin “mining” operation in Greenville contend that it could bring high-tech jobs to the city. Actually, most research finds that high tech companies go where they can find workers with the kinds of white-collar skills these companies need.
They want a workforce that is young and educated, and we know that thousands of such people come through (and exit) Greenville every year from ECU. What would entice them to stay, and therefore be the workforce that desirable companies want?
Today’s young, educated, skilled workers want cultural amenities such as theaters, museums, fairs, concerts and all forms of entertainment. They want sidewalks, bike paths, trees and green space. And they want to find others like themselves.
I’m willing to bet that no research would find they want to live in a city that embraces the kinds of ear-splitting, fossil-fuel-sucking plants like Compute North’s. If you don’t believe me, go to the Say No to Crypto Mining protest at ECU today and ask ECU students what they think.
The event is 1-2:30 p.m. today, weather permitting, on the lawn behind ECU’s Main Campus Student Center on 10th Street.
Cindy Elmore
Winterville