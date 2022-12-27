We all know what buyer’s remorse is, but there is a remedy. Take the purchase back to the store and get your money back instantly.
Voter’s remorse is an entirely different animal. With voter’s remorse, you have to wait years to get a chance to remedy the situation.
The Biden administration is the most corrupt and incompetent group of people to ever reside in Washington, D.C. I say this because the corruption and incompetence extends from the president to his cabinet and the FBI.
The FBI had Hunter Biden’s laptop for 10 months, knew it was real, but passed it off as Russian disinformation. Not only that, but they paid millions of taxpayer dollars to Twitter employees to suppress any information regarding the laptop. They also pressured Facebook to restrict laptop information.
The laptop reveals not only Hunter’s shady foreign business dealings, but the president’s involvement, knowledge and benefit from his son’s actions. Had this information been made public prior to the election, I wonder if any Biden voters would have changed their vote.
We’ll never know because all letters to the editor, all editorials from national journalists and all media personnel who are Biden supporters will not admit that the corruption and incompetence are real. Sadly, we’ve got two more years of this mess.