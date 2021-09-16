In an opinion piece published in The Daily Reflector Sept. 8, Rachel Marsden described the COVID-19 virus as a “relatively benign virus.”
She has judged this virus to be “relatively benign” because: 1) Canada “just” had 15 recorded deaths from COVID-19 on one day — Sept. 3; and 2) it is not as deadly as bubonic plague. I’ll give her that: COVID-19 is not as deadly as the bubonic plague was in the 1300s.
But looking at “relatively” here, I was curious to know how “benign” COVID-19 is relative to polio? I don’t think anyone today would define the polio virus as “benign.” As one of “only” 18,308 people who contracted paralytic polio in 1954, out of 163 million people then living in the United States, I certainly don’t.
Yet, in the United States we have promulgated vaccines against polio since 1955, even though the Mayo Clinic states that, “... the majority of people who are infected with the virus don’t get sick and aren’t aware they’ve been infected.” The World Health Organization (WHO), estimates that 1 in 200 polio infections, or 0.5 percent, resulted in paralysis. Even fewer died, WHO placing that number at 5 percent to 10 percent of paralytic cases, or an infection fatality rate of 0.025 percent to 0.05 percent.
By contrast, the ostensible infection fatality rate from COVID-19 in the United States is 1.6 percent (based on total cases and total deaths published in the New York Times). That’s three times more than the polio infection paralysis rate and 32 to 64 times more than the polio infection fatality rate. Does that sound like a “relatively benign” virus to you?
Margaret Gemperline
Greenville