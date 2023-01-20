For the second time in as many months, our government is experiencing an “only in America” moment.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen once again warned lawmakers Saturday that a breach of the debt ceiling, which limits how much money the United States can borrow, is imminent. Apparently, if Congress doesn’t raise the debt ceiling and authorize her department to borrow more money, the Treasury would have to resort to taking “extraordinary measures” to pay Uncle Sam’s bills. Were the government to default on its debts, she said, the U.S. economy would face “irreparable harm.”
According to a report by Moody’s, the downturn would be of a magnitude not seen since the Great Recession all the way back in 2009. One might think the reasonable thing to do, then, would be, at the very least, to just kick the can down the road and raise the debt limit. But Congressional Republicans, seeing an opportunity to leverage their slim majority in the House, are demanding deep spending cuts, because it would be a shame if something happened to that nice economy you’ve got there.
Amid the shenanigans, many voters might have overlooked one crucial fact: America is the only country in the world where this game of political chicken regularly takes place.
It’s probably because, when examined critically, a limit on government borrowing, at least in its current form, just doesn’t make sense. Because Congress mandates spending and the U.S. government pretty much always runs a deficit, a debt limit is essentially Congress putting the executive branch between the rock that is their spending obligations and the hard place that is a limit on how much money it can borrow to meet those spending obligations. As Carnegie Mellon economist Lee Bransetter put it, “the debt ceiling is a very strange idea”.
That’s probably why there have been only two other ceilings instituted in a democratic country in modern times.
The first, Australia’s, was lambasted on its 2008 inception, with respected economist Saul Eslake calling it “a theatrical device imported by a bunch of people who watched The West Wing.” The sensible Aussies repealed their ceiling a mere six years later.
The only other debt ceiling, Denmark’s, is set high enough that it shouldn’t be an issue anytime in the near future and is seen as more of a constitutional protocol rather than an opportunity for political brinksmanship, according to Jacob Kirkegaard, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.
So then, the debt ceiling, along with gun violence, health care costs, and obesity, seems to be another example of that famous American exceptionalism, but perhaps not in the best sense. Maybe it’s time for us to repeal the debt limit and become simply, blissfully ordinary.
Kaiji Fu
Greenville
The author is a junior at J.H. Rose High School. The word limit was suspended for this letter.