For the second time in as many months, our government is experiencing an “only in America” moment.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen once again warned lawmakers Saturday that a breach of the debt ceiling, which limits how much money the United States can borrow, is imminent. Apparently, if Congress doesn’t raise the debt ceiling and authorize her department to borrow more money, the Treasury would have to resort to taking “extraordinary measures” to pay Uncle Sam’s bills. Were the government to default on its debts, she said, the U.S. economy would face “irreparable harm.”

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.