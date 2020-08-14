On or about July 24, I wrote a letter to the editor concerning defunding law enforcement, which seems to be a trend gaining momentum. I was once told by Ms. Carol, “Be careful what you ask for,” which has come back to me many times over the years and seems applicable in America today.
Several major metropolitan city councils have voted to dramatically decrease taxpayer funding to law enforcement. I’m going to theoretically apply Newton’s Third Law using Minneapolis as the setting.
There will be a major exodus of those who are financially able to leave. This will result in businesses closing (for those not already closed). Businesses leaving take jobs with them. Commercial and residential property values will fall through the floor. On the upside, this allows some of the impoverished to finally afford housing.
It’s been my experience as a licensed real estate broker that if you take out a loan to open a business, purchase a home or buy a car you are required to show proof of insurance for said property. Could insurance rates increase on property? A question I’ve had to answer on every home I’ve lived in: “Where is your dwelling in proximity to the nearest fire hydrant?” So, could the accreditation of law enforcement affect your insurance rate?
I could go on, but taxes are the last thing I’ll address. As Minneapolis’ tax base shrink, law enforcement won’t be the only public service to be cut. What are citizens willing to do without?
One must remember that defunding local law enforcement isn’t the left’s only goal. They interchangeably use “abolish” with “defund.” The left also wants to abolish ICE and CBP, and I could see the SBI and FBI on their list.
In closing, I’ll refer to Ms. Carol’s advice, “Be careful what you ask for.”
David French
Greenville