As a physician assistant tasked daily with COVID-19 vaccine education and promotion to my patients, I feel a special sense of urgency after reading the comments by Vidant Chief Operating Officer Brian Floyd reported in The Daily Reflector on Thursday.
We had 17 patients on ventilators with COVID here in Greenville at Vidant Medical Center and more than 90 percent of COVID patients hospitalized in Vidant System are unvaccinated — and yet the hospital has not treated anyone for an adverse reaction to the vaccine.
The hyper-transmissible delta variant has changed everything for the unvaccinated. As our state averages over 5,300 new cases each day (20 times more than early July!) it is imperative that we exercise caution, wear masks when gathering indoors, and encourage everyone — with very rare exceptions — 12 and up to get vaccinated.
Sadly, if we allow our hospital system to become overburdened with COVID patients, we may start to see non-COVID patients failing to get the care they need; already, elective surgeries are being canceled at Vidant.
Failing to raise our community’s vaccination levels and to take reasonable precautions also puts at risk those under 12, as they are not yet vaccinated; the immunocompromised, who may get diminished immune protection from the vaccine; and the elderly, who are more likely to require hospitalization with a breakthrough infection.
Pitt County must do much better than its current 45 percent fully vaccinated. And this is especially true now, with the rapid spread of the highly transmissible delta variant.
Bradley Yount
Greenville