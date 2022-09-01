Let’s save lives. People of color face disproportionately higher rates of diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease that can lead to the need for organ transplants. Of the more than 105,000 people awaiting life-saving organ transplants nationally, 60 percent are from multicultural communities.

More diversity of donors helps everyone. In North Carolina in 2021, 67.5 percent of the deceased organ donors were white, and 52 percent of the recipients were multicultural. Although organs are not matched by race and ethnicity, those waiting have a better chance of receiving a transplant from donors of their racial or ethnic background because compatible tissue markers are more likely found among members of the same ethnicity.


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.