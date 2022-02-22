In The Daily Reflector on Feb. 12, U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy expressed his dismay with the epidemic of drug overdose fatalities. The CDC just reported 103,000-plus fatalities for the year ending April 2021. This is a serious problem lost in the hubris over the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic. But, Dr. Murphy makes several errors in his piece.
Dr. Murphy urges the Biden Administration to “secure our southern border.” But that will not work as a 1 kilogram jar of fentanyl represents 200,000-plus doses, so only a few have to get through the many points of entry to the U.S. The issue is one of supply versus demand — there is no eliminating the supply, which means we must reduce our demand for drugs that is unique in the developed world.
Demand waxes and wanes with social pressure and not penalties — the social pressure for passage of prohibition had driven alcohol consumption to a nadir before the first law was enacted in 1920. People laughed, but Nancy Reagan’s “just say no” campaign actually reduced the consumption of drugs.
First, we must mount another campaign to build public pressure against the illicit use of drugs. Second, we must put into our schools proven education programs. DARE is not one, but there are several programs demonstrated to work. Those programs require teacher training and money typically to deliver them in fifth, seventh, ninth and 11th grades. Unfortunately, time in the curriculum and money for training are in short supply. Third, we should look closely at how Portugal is addressing the drug issue. Their public health approach is much less expensive than the judicial-penal approach and has reduced drug-related problems.
I call on Rep. Murphy to support programs known to reduce demand. Only that way will we reduce the calamity of substance abuse.