Our forefathers had knockdown, contentious battles constructing laws for our democratic republic. Lincoln and Douglas had fiery debates. Democracy is hard, a concept foreign to present-day American socialists.

Bob Woodward is credited with the slogan, “Democracy dies in darkness.” Yes, Americans should know if Hunter’s laptop reveals that the president has been compromised by the Chinese government. Americans should know if the FBI interfered in the last two elections. There is evidence that it did.

