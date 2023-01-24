...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM WEDNESDAY TO 8 AM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with some gusts up to 35 kt
and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Wednesday to 8 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Our forefathers had knockdown, contentious battles constructing laws for our democratic republic. Lincoln and Douglas had fiery debates. Democracy is hard, a concept foreign to present-day American socialists.
Bob Woodward is credited with the slogan, “Democracy dies in darkness.” Yes, Americans should know if Hunter’s laptop reveals that the president has been compromised by the Chinese government. Americans should know if the FBI interfered in the last two elections. There is evidence that it did.
Americans should know if the DOJ and the FBI have been used against a political party while ignoring real enemies like the Mexican drug cartel. The cartel is killing twice as many Americans per year than were killed during the entirety of the Vietnam War. Drugs are weapons.
Conservatives do have answers for the border invasion. Finish the wall. Enforce the law. America’s generosity has a limit. However, I do understand the migrants fleeing the socialist dictators. Having lived under the oppression, they get it.
Johnnie Beddard
Ayden
No BYH makes for a dull day
Bless your heart, you did your reader’s a sad injustice by removing the BYH section. The community page is not worth more than a glance. You will publish “entetainment news,” but not your reader’s opinions?
Some readers complained about the BYH? So what? As with everything else, they should avoid it, ignore it, but don’t take it from others. It was more entertaining than anything else in the newspaper — it was unbiased and real and often humorous.