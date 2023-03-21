Democrats, you gave the nation in 2020 the most inept and incompetent administration in history. I can’t think of a policy worth its salt you have initiated in the past two years with the exception of spend, spend and more spend as the nation teeters toward being unable to handle its debt payments. That is not a positive policy. The latest budget proposal is to spend $6.7 trillion more!

Accept responsibility for the failures this administration has implemented and stop blaming Trump. You show that you are clueless to the repercussions of these policies and have no solutions to the issues except blame Trump for your failures. But then maybe you want the free checks to keep coming.

