The Democratic Party enjoys, or at least is completely comfortable, with criminality. Crime always thrives under Democratic rule. Crime only happens when criminals feel confident they will pay no penalty for their injury to others. Democrats recite an endless list of reasons why people are inclined to become criminals, and why their criminality should be excused. But their list is completely irrelevant. Crime only happens when criminals decide to commit crime.
Please explain to me what it is about being a Democrat that differs from being a Republican in regard to attitude toward crime. Republicans are known for not liking crime, and for imposing penalties on criminals who decide to commit crime. Criminals, not being stupid, are far more reluctant to decide on a life of crime when Republicans are in charge of the justice system.
So what makes Democrats comfortable with crime? Is it the same thing that makes Democrats comfortable with exterminating unborn babies, and even with snuffing out the lives of the born in their first 28 days breathing air? Is it the same thing that compels them to seek control over all aspects of the lives of others? Is it the same thing that makes them despise our Constitutional Republican form of government and our Bill of Rights?
I really do not understand what causes the effects we are seeing all around us: Democrat Hatred of America Syndrome. If anyone can enlighten me, please let me know.