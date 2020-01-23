Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer have been raising a huge ruckus, insisting that various White House officials appear before Congress to testify regarding how the president conducts his duties under Article II of the Constitution.
President Trump has refused to comply, declaring that the Congress, under their Article I authority, has no business investigating internal proceedings of the executive branch. Democrats are absolutely outraged.
Let’s consider a variation. We know the Supreme Court sometimes decides cases to the dissatisfaction of Democrats in Congress. Suppose Chuck and Nancy were to issue subpoenas for the clerks of the Supreme Court to appear and testify regarding how the justices debated and decided cases that have come before them.
How much public support would there be for demands by Congress that the Article III branch, the Supreme Court, submit to Democrats’ efforts to investigate presumed wrongdoings of the justices? Imagine how that would go over.
Then explain how that example differs from the current controversy?
This is called the “shoe on a different foot” test.
Guy E. Miller
Greenville