When someone asks me about my political leanings, I just say that being a Christ follower I guess you could just call me a utopianist. I strive for that an “on Earth as it is in Heaven” ideal. Instead of “I got mine, you get yours,” I think that if everybody brought just one dish to a covered dish dinner there would be more food than everyone could eat.
This ought to throw you for a loop, but I think that the social safety net should be dissolved, zeroed out. I did the math, if you just use the total amount spent on welfare, food stamps, etc., that same amount can just be used to provide a $1,000 a month stipend to every citizen 18 and older whose income is $100,000 or less (that part can be lowered).
No more incentivizing babymaking where there is no father present, which incentivizes the dissolution of the family unit. In conjunction with the provable father of a baby being legally/financially responsible for that child until age 18, that will cause the men to be more careful. And if girls still cannot live on their monthly $1,000, they’ll be mainly forced to move back with Mom, who will straighten them out and they won’t keep having babies if they have to deal with Mom.
Think about it, people will still work, $1,000 does only go so far with expenses, and this system comes with people supplementing their income any legal way without it being the government’s business, until their income hits $100,000; as well as two years of mandatory public service (including boot camp of sorts) at 18 in return for Medicare for life.
People could pursue their art, poetry, etc., and the words life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness would regain their meaning.
