Whether it was Slick Willie, George Bush Jr. or Ronald Reagan, the president in charge usually takes the blame for things like gas prices and inflation. There is conventional wisdom that Biden will take the brunt this time and his party will suffer. Don’t believe that.
That conventional wisdom may have held sway in the past, but I think the people have awakened to the danger Republicans pose to democracy thanks to the father of lieswho took over their party in a hostile takeover. It’s going to be interesting to watch otherwise good people sell out their integrity to swallow and gurgitate that party line.
Already we see an entire party ready to fall in line to use the apparatus of our constitutional democratic republic to dismantle it. They gamed the system to change the nature of our democracy. In more and more Republican states, they are constructing the mechanism to disregard the will of the people as expressed in their vote and send in their own slate of electors. Is that democracy? Is that even acceptable?
Like a school of fish or the Borg, they work in unison of intent, taking their marching orders from the very top, cloaked in darkness but based in money. Thy name is mammon, and you cannot serve God and mammon. We see who they serve.
Our only hope is to vote in numbers large enough to overcome their cheating, suppression and gerrymandering. If they get power back in this country they may just not give it back again.
Being a Christ-follower, I cannot bring myself to vote for any Republicans, ever. They betray Christ’s teachings whether it’s taxes, guns or money. Beware what you empower.