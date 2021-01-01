Current events make obvious the arrival of a new American political party, one not reliant on values held by old-line Republicans and Democrats. Let’s tentatively name this new alliance the “Nationalist Peoples’ Party” (“Nappy”). Nappy perceives the old parties’ ideals to be nuisances that it must displace. The new party decries the old system’s exasperating foundations such as freedom of the press and independent branches of government, as well as the rule of law reinforcing those foundations.
Especially frustrating to Nappy is the continual dispute over what responsibilities these foundations require of a government. For example, Republicans believe that government should be merely a restrained auxiliary in furthering society’s wellbeing, but Democrats believe that government should energetically nurture society’s wellbeing. Republicans assume capitalism’s development is best left to individual initiative, but Democrats assume capitalism should be guided by the principle that, “We all do better when we all do better.”
The NPP is above all that. It turns its back on democracy, a system able to achieve only a shambolic coordination of rival perspectives. Nappy strives to establish a single governmental authority thereby flushing away the norms supporting today’s competition among interests. The party conceives that its most expedient means is to put government into the hands of one man dedicated to his own will to power. Only his will to power counts, so no matter what values are held by a disaffected population, the leader may appropriate those values, braid them with wrath and fear, and foment a political solidarity adequate for his purposes.
Like a great storm, a Nappy leader’s potent self-interest can overwhelm a population’s empathy, objectivity, respect for truth and all the moralities diverting a people from their duty to make the leader contented. One troubling uncertainty remains: How badly do we desire Nappy?
C.B. Dillworth
Greenville