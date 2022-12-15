Thomas Knapp’s catalog of how presidents and courts have evaded the Constitution is instructive (“Trump saying the quiet part out loud,” Dec. 7). However, his lumping of the questionable actions by other presidents with Donald Trump’s call to dump the Constitution is misleading. Trump’s screeching against our founding document is qualitatively different from the evasions that Knapp cites.
That Knapp and the rest of us can call out constitutional lapses by our presidents and courts is meaningful only because the Constitution endures. But Trump calls for eliminating the Constitution, the one he pledged to honor and defend as president. Without a constitution, no agreed-upon standard exists for judging political actions — but that’s exactly what Trump the Authoritarian wants: free rein, with no basis for calling him wrong.
I challenge MAGA Republicans to seriously ponder Donald Trump’s declaration that — because the Constitution won’t bend to his will — it should be eliminated. If it were, then what? Jan. 6, 2021, gives us a clear preview: mob action in which physical domination determines political outcome — governance as a contact sport with no rules or referees.
MAGAs, do you call yourselves conservatives? If so, how can you support someone who rejects the Constitution? If you think America was once greater than it is now, didn’t that America prosper under the Constitution? How would getting rid of it make us greater? Do you follow leaders blindly? If not, shouldn’t Trump’s lies, his authoritarian goals, and his violation of his oath of office be enough to shake your confidence in him? If you support Trump no matter what, doesn’t that mean you’re a cult?
Trump’s day is about over. Let his effect on your politics fade with him.