Thomas Knapp’s catalog of how presidents and courts have evaded the Constitution is instructive (“Trump saying the quiet part out loud,” Dec. 7). However, his lumping of the questionable actions by other presidents with Donald Trump’s call to dump the Constitution is misleading. Trump’s screeching against our founding document is qualitatively different from the evasions that Knapp cites.

That Knapp and the rest of us can call out constitutional lapses by our presidents and courts is meaningful only because the Constitution endures. But Trump calls for eliminating the Constitution, the one he pledged to honor and defend as president. Without a constitution, no agreed-upon standard exists for judging political actions — but that’s exactly what Trump the Authoritarian wants: free rein, with no basis for calling him wrong.

