East Carolina University tests unvaccinated students for COVID-19, but not vaccinated students. Students such as myself who live off-campus must test every week in a dingy little building on campus known as “the old FedEx building.” There are no partitions. It is an open seating building with no vents or circulating air. There is no social distancing. There are no sanitary measures taken, and I never see them cleaning.
Every single student that is unvaccinated must enter this building and check in with a secretary who handles student cards without gloves. Then, every single student must remove his mask (indoors on campus, in contradiction of ECU’s own mask policy) and SPIT into a vial until enough of a sample has been collected for the test to be complete. At any given time, there are at least three students standing inside this sealed room, with their masks off, spitting for about 45 seconds.
Professors have told me the process is unreasonable, particularly since the vaccinated can still transmit COVID-19, and the entire process is designed to coerce unvaccinated students into getting the jab. According to vaccination rates on campus, there are currently over 8,000 students who are unvaccinated and undergoing this unsanitary, embarrassing, and unfair process.
I remain apolitical, and would insist to anyone who might think otherwise that I am merely concerned for the public health; I am noting that this unequal process is being forced on students who will be fined and expelled if they do not comply to this veritable super-spreader routine! I merely wish to alert the public, as this is no doubt contributing to the spread of COVID and many of you would otherwise never know about it.
Ben Walker
Greenville