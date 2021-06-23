Why is so much of white America reluctant to accept the concept of critical race theory? Shouldn’t education be more about truth than it is about pride and suppression? Is it right for our children to be sheltered from and lied to about mass genocide, enslavement, cruelty and continued attempts at repression of huge swaths of our population? These are our fellow citizens.
Our history books have too long censored the brutality and savagery imposed on Native and enslaved Americans. Now Republican legislators throughout this country wish to have future generations continue to wallow in this ignorance by avoiding the teaching of disgraceful details too long omitted from our basic education.
They are afraid that children might “feel ashamed” of some of the actions of our forefathers; as well they should. As well we all should. What about “the truth shall set you free?” This country’s greatness was built as much by the hard work of repressed people as by their repressers.
As Buffy Saint Marie said so succinctly in 1966, “the white nation fattens while others grow lean.” So we can continue to deny and avoid the abhorrent historical basics of our country’s birth, or educate ourselves and our children about some of our shameful past so that it might finally be repaired and never repeated.
Bill Redding
Greenville