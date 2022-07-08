Our system of government requires checks and balances. Two power-hungry and unprincipled men, Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump, gamed our system for political purposes to create a biased Supreme Court. Now a cadre of unelected justices are harming women’s rights, public health and public safety. They are poised to hobble voting, minority and other rights.
Free-thinking democrats in all political parties have little choice. We have to vote resoundingly for Democrats in order to protect our elections, our safety and our rights — and to rein in a radical judiciary.
Conservatives on the Court selectively apply their own vaunted standards of originalism, textualism and history and tradition. Justices true to those standards would never have obliterated the first half of the Second Amendment (“A well regulated Militia being necessary to the security of a free State”), thereby perverting its meaning and abetting our rise in gun violence.
We expect justices to be honest and trustworthy. Several nominees affirmed in their hearings that Roe v. Wade was “settled law,” and then voted to overturn it at their first chance. Regardless of one’s view on abortion, we should not abide justices who knowingly deceive us.
The current Supreme Court also violates its own protocols by using the “shadow docket” to endorse cases without deliberation. To the Court’s majority, the ends justify the means.
A Democratic Congress can constrain this activist Court. It can pass laws to counter the Court’s worst decisions. It can, with the president’s signature, create additional seats on the Court. No constitutional mandate requires nine seats. The first Court had only five members. It could have twenty-five. Adding two to four seats is a reasonable way to balance this Court.
By electing Democrats we can protect our democratic processes and individual rights, and restore balance to the Supreme Court.