Reviewing the antagonisms that fracture our country, commentators explain that we lack “common ground,” a circumstance in which people share interests, convictions, motivations. Commentators assure us that common ground generates trust and fosters group effort, but they offer little assurance that we are finding ways to achieve such solidarity.

Only disaster, it seems, induces our representatives to overcome faction in service to our frayed democracy. For example, after the train wreck in Palestine, Ohio, the state’s two senators J.D. Vance (R) and Sherrod Brown (D), collaborated in drafting a bill to insure against such calamities. Vance and Brown, however, had to resist other legislators’ attempts to exploit the wreck for political advantage. Obviously, we must tax our imaginations to conceive initiatives that would place us on common ground.

