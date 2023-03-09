...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 29 and calm conditions will
result in frost formation.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Reviewing the antagonisms that fracture our country, commentators explain that we lack “common ground,” a circumstance in which people share interests, convictions, motivations. Commentators assure us that common ground generates trust and fosters group effort, but they offer little assurance that we are finding ways to achieve such solidarity.
Only disaster, it seems, induces our representatives to overcome faction in service to our frayed democracy. For example, after the train wreck in Palestine, Ohio, the state’s two senators J.D. Vance (R) and Sherrod Brown (D), collaborated in drafting a bill to insure against such calamities. Vance and Brown, however, had to resist other legislators’ attempts to exploit the wreck for political advantage. Obviously, we must tax our imaginations to conceive initiatives that would place us on common ground.
We may find such an initiative portrayed in the book Roll of Thunder Hear My Cry by Mildred D. Taylor, winner of the 1977 Newberry Medal. The narrative is set in rural Mississippi during the 1930s, a context somewhat closer to the bottom of the barrel than ours today. The central characters are a Black family who own their farmland and so manage to live in honorable independence within their beset community. When a Black trouble-making teenager becomes involved in a murder, the whites gather to lynch him. David, the family’s father, knows that a lynching would introduce a savagery ruinous for everyone. To allay that evil, David sets a fire in his family’s precious crop. The mob breaks up, both races placed on common ground in a struggle to save everyone’s crops.
Like David, we are faced with a prodigious question: What threat to what treasured domain can restore respect for our democracy’s citizenship, for its institutions, and for the balance of interests necessary for healthy growth? Any ideas? Any volunteers?