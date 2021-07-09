Following the closing of the Constitutional Convention on Sept. 17, 1787, a Philadelphian asked Benjamin Franklin, “And what kind of government did you give us?” “A republic,” responded Franklin, “if you can keep it.”

Preservation of our republic has come at great costs, proving prophetic Jefferson’s words: “The Tree of Liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots …” The horrific loss of lives claimed by the many wars our nation has fought bears testimony to the cost of precious freedom.

Another passing July 4th led us to celebrate proudly our nation’s past role in the promotion of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness throughout this world. However, an honest assessment of the current state of our union is deeply troubling, revealing attitudes, actions and divisions unseen since our Civil War.

Clearly, Jefferson’s declaration that “all men are created equal” and “endowed with certain unalienable rights” was not the case when Jefferson penned those words, nor are they true today. Progress toward making those aspirations factual was clearly made with the Emancipation Proclamation and the Civil Rights Acts of 1957 and 1960. But Jim Crow lives on today, evidenced by a flood of more than 400 voter-suppression bills having been proposed in 2021 by GOP-controlled state legislatures — 26 such bills having been ratified in 12 states.

Casting one’s vote and having said vote accurately counted is as “fundamental” a right as exists in any republic. But that right is imperiled by the actions of numerous GOP leaders who claim that voter fraud compels their actions. Indeed, the deadly insurrection of Jan. 6 — Americans attacking Americans — was the result of Trump’s oft-repeated, baseless claim of a fraud-filled, “stolen election” — the Big Lie. Millions believe this unsupported allegation. Consider what it has wrought!

Robert Hursey

Greenville

