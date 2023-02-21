Among the many strengths of the community often referred to as “west Greenville” is the dedicated staff of the C.M. Eppes Recreation Center at 400 Nash St. They provide space for meetings and special family and community events, even on the weekends.

What the essential workers in the Recreation and Parks Department of City of Greenville do every day is often overlooked or taken for granted. If you visit the gym, you may see Travis Clemons, a 36-year fixture, refereeing a basketball game, or Dontrell Jones “doing his thing.”

