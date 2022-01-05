We wartime volunteers, we favorite nephews and nieces of our Uncle Sam, have all risked our lives over the past two and a half centuries in order to preserve and support the great experiment in democracy that the founders initiated. A large number of us have suffered dearly as a result of our service. Hundreds of thousands of us have died in the process.
Now, once again, our precious experiment is being threatened with extinction by fact-denying extremists who seek to substitute a fascist undemocratic regime to rule our beloved country. They seek to nullify, from within, all that we have fought so hard through the years to nurture — namely one-person-one-vote and rule by the will of the majority of voters.
This is America! All truly loyal Americans must stand up now to save the American way. Otherwise, all of our previous sacrifices will have been for naught. There is no better way to say “Thank you for your service” to us than to take active steps to do your part to safeguard our precious democracy. Spread the alarm to every Middlesex, village, and farm: “The Nazis are coming! The Nazis are coming!”
James H. Dautremont
Greenville