You published an innuendo-filled diatribe on Dec. 31 (Public Forum: “Murphy showed showed true colors, again”) that contained only accusations and false narratives without one fact being offered. The day mere accusations become proof of guilt, our rule of law, or our standard to denigrate or cancel one’s being is the day all American lives are in jeopardy.
It attacked our duly elected, sitting U.S. Congressman, Dr. Greg Murphy. Just to set the record in perspective, here are only a few accomplishments to the current administration that Rep. Murphy has supported.
Before the pandemic arrived from China, over 4 million Americans had been lifted out of poverty. He’s supported economic policies that have created the best economy in U.S. history with the all-time lowest unemployment rate for all Americans.
Since the economic downturn due to the virus, the economy has been rebounding thanks to the firm foundation that it was on, only hindered by state closures. Retirement accounts have nearly doubled with the pandemic in full bloom.
This rebound is also a result of eliminating stifling government regulations on small and large businesses, farmers and landowners while maintaining “reasonable” environmental protections. This administration’s business approach has solved problems while politicians would rather retain the issues for future campaigns.
On the global front, we have prodded our allies to pay for their own defense. Consequently, we have been able to return home thousands of troops without jeopardizing our national security. “Peace Through Strength” and our inventive Middle East policy have brought Arabs and Jews to sign the “Abraham Accords.” This policy also deters Iran from threatening its neighbors and the world.
Two more important things, the vaccine was developed within one year. Also, no new foreign wars have been started over the past four years. That feat has not been accomplished since 1953 under President Dwight David Eisenhower.
George Tutino
Greenville