There is no end to the spreading of lies, which destroys America. Just read a Feb. 18 letter to The Reflector, titled “Durham exposes scandal worse than Watergate.”
Former Attorney General Bill Barr had hired Durham (at Trump’s request) to dig up spy crimes on Hillary and the Democrats. After Durham filed a motion, Fox “so-called” News (without confirming) assumed Durham had dug up crimes (there were no crimes) and reported false news.
I assume the letter-writer is a die-hard Fox fan and was so excited that (supposed) crimes were found on Hillary/Democrats that he had to broadcast it. “Worse than Watergate?” The laugh is on the writer. There are millions who are hate-filled, partisan, gullible and really want to hear the lies, plus maybe, don’t care if it destroys America. Those are the types who support the likes of our 3rd District representative.
Speaking of our 3rd District representative, elected leaders are allowed access to newspapers without 300-word limits to spread their bull, which our representative did so in the Feb. 12-14 Reflector, “Fentanyl crisis demands border security.” Since he is in lockstep with everything that Trump and the Republican cult are about, why believe anything he says? I didn’t fact-check the statistics he provides about Fentanyl, but I doubt his claim of the border being the problem. Of course, he had to trash Biden and if he has a plan for the border, why not divulge it? He wants to sound like he’s representing.
Republicans never have a good plan. What are they for? The Republican cult is for Russia and against America, as many Republicans have stated. Since our representative has championed everything the Trump cult has done so far, a guess is that he is for Russia and against America too. There are enemies among us.