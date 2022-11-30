...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Letter: Family Court proceedings raise privacy concerns
There is a big issue regarding family court and its proceedings: An unprecedented number of cases are being scheduled at the same time leaving families from all different backgrounds more vulnerable than they should have been.
With all these cases being scheduled at the same time, there is no reprieve for them to keep others who have no relevance to their case from hearing about some details as they wait to hear more information about their case and when they will have their turn to talk to the judge with their lawyer.
There is a list that is referenced at the beginning of the court session that includes every case that will have something done regarding talking about their case or having a date set. This does not consider confidentiality for clients and their right to privacy, especially regarding sensitive issues that can bring people to family court.
This also forces clients to testify in front of people who aren’t there to support them, while talking about things such as child abuse or neglect in front of people who do not know who they are or what happened.
As a group of students in the community, we are trying to push for a change in policy that will help families regain some of this privacy. We are also reaching out to you in the community to help us give these families more of a sense of peace and privacy while they are forced to go to court.
Andrea Bannerman, Ellie Edmonston, Kathy Cruz,
Silvia Tyson and
Jordan White
Greenville
The authors are social work students at East Carolina University.