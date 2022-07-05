Greenville is a thriving community in so many ways, yet we lack a centralized, physical gathering space for our LGBT community. What residents may not realize is that, eight years ago, the LGBT Greenville Facebook group came to life to meet that need.
During Pride Month each June and throughout the year, we want people to know what is going on in the community, engage with each other and have a hub to share information. The group functions as an online bulletin board for events and meetups that are LGBT-specific in Greenville and across eastern North Carolina.
The group is also an invaluable resource for LGBT folks considering a move to Greenville, allowing them to meet people online and get a sense of our local community before deciding whether to relocate.
In a smaller southern city, finding other members of the LGBT community isn’t always easy. It’s been moving to see how this group makes it possible for new friends to meet and old ones to reconnect.
I have been an active member and admin of the group for several years and seen the community grow to more than 1,700 members today. And while I can’t take credit for getting the group off the ground, I’ve enjoyed being part of making this resource available to the Greenville LGBT community.
If you are looking to move to Greenville, learn information about pride events or just connect with the LGBT community in the area, we welcome you to join our community on Facebook. We can’t wait to meet you!