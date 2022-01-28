I read them. All three. Front to back. It is my hope that those with an opinion of the books in contention by the Pitt County Board of Education have done the same. At least read a reputable, thorough, and most importantly, non-biased summary.
And yes, there is foul language, which also exists in the school hallways, and topics in all three books that I feel are not appropriate for my children until high school, a time when appropriate comprehension and reflection can be guided and mentored.
I do not know the context of the curriculum in which these books were required reading. Nor do I know the role and expertise of the teacher in ushering students through comprehension of the topics included in these books, topics that include sex, rape, molestation, suicide and racism. I do know that parents have a role in approving and overseeing what their children are learning in school.
A process exists for parental approval for controversial movies in the classroom. It seems short-sighted that a process doesn’t exist because a similar rating system, like that placed on movies, doesn’t exist for books. Surely, it isn’t because our school leaders do not think reading the content themselves is an important task. Surely, it isn’t because our school leaders do not have processes for ensuring rigor and relevancy in the curriculum.
Removing a book from the shelves of a library because its views conflict with our own is censorship. Parents taking an active role in understanding what their children are reading, schools having a process for parental approval of controversial books, and school leadership having oversight of the curriculum is responsibility.
Censorship is an injustice and easy. Taking responsibility as a parent, teacher, administrator, and board is hard — and the right thing to do.
Thompson H. Forbes III
Greenville
Keep organ program
For decades, some of the finest church musicians in North Carolina and across the country have come to East Carolina University to study. The antithesis to many organ programs in the United States, students at ECU have been equipped not only with a formidable technique at the instrument, but also a broad knowledge of Christian history and skills in service playing, conducting and improvisation. Strengthened by the university’s partnership with St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and the monumental C.B. Fisk organ there, the organ department at ECU should be viewed as a treasure of our region. Instead, administrators in the School of Music propose “phasing out” the program by refusing to accept new students in the upcoming audition season.
The organ program at East Carolina boasts a nearly 100 percent job placement following graduation, often coupled with further studies at the nation’s finest schools. More importantly, most organ students at ECU maintain employment as church organists throughout eastern North Carolina during their time in Greenville. Save education, no other department in the School of Music can claim such a success for their students. If one of the university’s missions is to “prepare students with knowledge, skills, and values to succeed …,” it is hard to imagine a finer example than the organ department.
I am a son of Greenville and a proud alumnus of our university. What success I have enjoyed in my young career I owe in no small part to the formative training I received at East Carolina. I can also attest to the unqualified respect my profession has for this great institution. The School of Music would have us believe they cannot afford to keep the program viable. I submit that we cannot afford to lose it. Please join me in supporting great sacred music in eastern North Carolina.
Jordan Prescott
Greenville
Expand Medicaid
At a press event this week, State Treasurer Dale Folwell described concerns over problems with access to care, medical debt and the ability of hospitals to provide care at no cost. I was glad to see him essentially make a case for the state to finally expand Medicaid and to also ensure that hospitals are adequately resourced to continue a mission to care for all, regardless of their ability pay.
Many of our not-for-profit hospitals have public hospital roots. They were created to be a destination for all to receive care. They also were subsidized by their county to care for the poor and uninsured. Although many have moved from being county-owned to a unique not-for-profit status, their focus remains on caring for their community.
Today, half of North Carolina’s hospitals are losing money, meaning they are not being reimbursed enough to cover their expenses. The cost of providing care to all patients covered by a government-sponsored program such as Medicare, Medicaid or Tricare only covers a fraction of what it costs hospitals to care for these patients. In many rural counties, 60 percent or greater of the people are either covered by these governmental programs or have no insurance. We need legislation that helps hospitals meet their core mission and that does not provide a financial advantage to insurers and others.
For too long, North Carolina has passed on extending health insurance coverage to over half a million people. These are friends, neighbors, veterans, farmers, and other hard-working folks whose lives would improve if they had access to coverage. Medicaid expansion will help them and will help our state. I think it was Robert Ingersoll who said, “We rise by lifting others.” Medicaid expansion and better financial support for your local hospital would do just that.
Steve Lawler
Cary
Lawler is president of the N.C. Hospital Association and former president of Vidant Medical Center.