First I want to thank the Reflector for allowing people like myself and Mr. David Ames to have a means to express ourselves in print about various public problems. Some of the information for public consumption regarding fossil fuels, however, is pure bologna. Some of the terminology is designed to impress and fly right over our heads. So what are six leading environmental quality organizations selling the public?
Most people know and understand the term fossil fuels. Very few people like myself have ever seen in print that fossil fuels in the vehicles on our streets and highways constitute a serious air quality problem. We have spent over $6.8 billion dollars in North Carolina over the past few years to build solar farms in the interest of reducing the use of fossil fuels to generate electric power. Not one dime has been spent to reduce the use of the fossil fuels, gasoline and diesel fuel, or ask the public to drive fewer miles. Does the public understand automobiles and trucks burn fossil fuels?
As a professional engineer, I can give you positive proof that any one solar farm you choose in North Carolina is producing less than 20 percent of the quantity of kilowatt hours than what the owner/promoter indicated it would in his sales pitch before construction. I can also give you positive proof that the kilowatt hours produced by that solar farm are at a time of the day when they are not necessary. But they certainly do not burn fossil fuel.
Lawrence A. Watts Jr.
Greenville