The overly glorified Ronald Regan spoke very damaging words to our nation: “Government is not the solution to our problem, government is the problem.” Bible thumpers were delighted. They ramped up new lies along with ones they had fed the stupid, gullible, so-called citizens.
Believing lies isn’t hard for people who vote for the unlawful Republicans because it’s what they want to hear anyway. Many don’t have walking-around sense. They’re not interested in facts. They are for disobeying laws, carrying guns, complaining about regulations; they’re for the ACA, but not Obamacare, yelling socialism, but except Social Security and use roads to go for tattoos, fast food, etc. They’re not for any beneficial, Democratic programs. From experience, they won’t self-reflect.
Similar people elected our 3rd District representative who voted to overthrow the election and sided with every crooked deed the Trump cult did. I would call his actions treason. Is there any value for Pitt County for his type of leadership? No! Unless you’re anti-America.
Trump took children from their parents, was in partnership with Russia, surrounded himself with dozens of proven crooks, then pardoned them from prison. Trump and his cult are proven liars trying to overthrow our government. Trump’s COVID-19 lies are still costing many thousands of lives. He was nothing but corruption for four plus years but 73 million people voted for him and his cult. That many? And we still want to be proud of America?
Oh yes! Every citizen has a right to vote their choice, but America has an evil, crooked Republican party who had Trump and many other lowlives in leadership positions. They exploited stupid voters (many having un-American values) into supporting the Trump cult, even after four years of the cult tearing America apart. It exposes a high percentage of trashy, deplorable voters who want a dictatorship government.
Dewey Funkhouser
Greenville