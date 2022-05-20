...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM EDT
FOR CENTRAL GREENE...PITT...SOUTHERN MARTIN AND NORTHWESTERN BEAUFORT
COUNTIES...
At 204 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Farmville,
moving east at 45 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include...
Greenville, Washington, Winterville, Ayden, Farmville, Stokes, Bell
Arthur, Pactolus, House, Shelmerdine, Black Jack, Bruce, Maury,
Ormondsville, Roundtree, Lizzie, Old Ford, Pitt Greenville Airport,
Dowdy Ficklen Stadium and East Carolina University.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees
or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office
in Newport at 1-800-889-6889.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Letter: Gender anomalies the exception, not the rule
Humans glorify science for advancing our understanding, else we would still believe the world is flat as the center of the universe, and the atom is the tiniest particle in that universe.
But, there are anomalies in every aspect of human life from the formation of language to chromosomes in gender, which are the exceptions to the rules, not the rules. They are in the minority, not the majority which actually establishes the standard by which the rules are set and applied.
Then, exclusively using rationales like, “I feel, I think, I believe, I wish,” is not empirical enough, not scientific enough to be persuasive in establishing one’s gender. (Judge Judy rejects those expressions as legitimate, legal explanations defending a litigant’s actions.)
It seems in today’s culture we are granting equal status, equal leverage to the minority to dictate the rules to the majority. So, if “Man, I feel like a woman,” is professed, society must accept, welcome it without supporting science.
Add that psychology has been suspect as a science (since Freud, et al, contrived psychoanalysis), proof must be more specific, more precise than even statistics, or one’s feelings, which folks concede can be misleading. Reduce that touchy-feely standard to its ultimate end and the universe devolves into its basic, crude, instinctive origins.
Yes, let science take the lead in disclosing and dispelling the myths of the universe and dictating human interactions. But, let not the ignorant be persuaded to follow the leaders of the “sensibilities” gang, the minority, to dictate life.
Humans are giving too much validity and credence to the “psychology” of life and not the definitive science of the universe to determine too many issues, gender included, though I must concede that one is who one is, as noted in the short story, “Pigs Is Pigs.”