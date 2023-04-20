Recently several members of Free Spirit Inclusive Catholic Community participated in a death penalty study group. We learned that both Pope Francis and Pope John Paul II view capital punishment as cruel and unnecessary.
“Not even a murderer loses his personal dignity,” wrote John Paul. St. Ambrose wrote in the fourth century concerning Cain, who murdered his brother Abel, “God, who preferred the correction rather than the death of a sinner, did not desire that a homicide be punished by … another act of homicide.” It is clear that God desires restorative justice, which brings healing and accountability not retributive justice.
Perhaps you are not a person of the Catholic faith. Why might you support ending the death penalty?
Currently in North Carolina, 137 people are on death row. Race is one of the most important factors determining who receives the death penalty in North Carolina. People of color make up less than 30 percent of the state’s population, but 60 percent of death row. Nearly half the people on death row had an all-white jury or a jury with only a single person of color. Defendants are more than twice as likely to be sentenced to death if they’re convicted of killing a white person.
Studies that claim to show a link between the death penalty and crime deterrence, which have been touted by some North Carolina politicians, have been debunked.
Execution costs far more than a life sentence. The average defense costs in a North Carolina death penalty case are four times as much as a first-degree murder trial in which the defendant faces life in prison.