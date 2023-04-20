Recently several members of Free Spirit Inclusive Catholic Community participated in a death penalty study group. We learned that both Pope Francis and Pope John Paul II view capital punishment as cruel and unnecessary.

“Not even a murderer loses his personal dignity,” wrote John Paul. St. Ambrose wrote in the fourth century concerning Cain, who murdered his brother Abel, “God, who preferred the correction rather than the death of a sinner, did not desire that a homicide be punished by … another act of homicide.” It is clear that God desires restorative justice, which brings healing and accountability not retributive justice.

